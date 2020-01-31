Word for the day: Fín de invierno (End of winter)
Although many days are still cool, February marks the end of meteorological winter. Get ready to enjoy the changes as spring starts to arrive at the end of the month!
In our January meeting, we were fortunate to have a dance ensemble from Pueblo High School perform traditional “Folklórico” dance and music. The dancers were a joy to watch, and their enthusiasm in performing for us was greatly appreciated by everyone in attendance.
We enjoyed a bountiful dinner with chicken asada provided by the club, with side dishes and desserts provided by attendees.
Our next regular meeting will be Monday, February 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center. Our program will feature Sharon Cotter speaking about Minga Peru, a non-profit focused on improving the lives of indigenous Amazonians. As usual, we will have a pot luck dinner. Please join us!
We are a culture club, not a language club, interested in all aspects of Latin American and Spanish culture, including art, music, and customs. Speaking Spanish is not required; however, if you’re interested in improving your Spanish, there are opportunities to do that as well.
The next Spanish-speaking lunch for the season will be on Monday, February 10 at 1 p.m. at Carlota’s in Catalina. Audrey Tarchine (ebbie2@icloud.com) is the coordinator for these lunches. Please let Audrey know by Friday, February 7 if you are planning to attend so that she can make arrangements and confirm the location.
The club meets monthly on the third Monday of the month at the HOA-1 Activity Center. We generally have a pot-luck dinner, followed by our program. Our meetings are conducted in English. Come as a guest and try us out!
If you are interested in joining, have any questions, or would like to attend an event on a trial basis, please email Kay Sullivan (President) at sullivan6601@gmail.com; or Susan Durchslag (Membership Chair), at susan.durchslag@gmail.com.