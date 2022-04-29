Word for the Day: Servícios Consulares

March

In March, the Spanish Culture Club (SCC) was pleased to welcome Daniela Celaya López (Community and Cultural Affairs) and Judith Caballero (Promotion and Special Affairs) of the Mexican Consulate in Tucson to explain consular services. SCC members learned that the Tucson Consulate is one of 50 Mexican consulates in the United States and that 41 percent of Mexican Foreign Service officers are posted here in North America. Services at the Tucson Consulate include education, health, economic development and documentation among many others and its mission is to advocate for the Mexican community living in Pima and Pinal Counties. In addition to the March presentation, a tour of the consulate will be offered to SCC members in the near future.

Meeting Schedule and Upcoming Programs

Except where noted, we meet monthly, October through May, on the third Monday of the month at 5:30pm in the HOA-1 Activity Center. Our usual format is a potluck dinner followed by a program. Meetings are conducted in English.

Monday, April 18: Wine & cheese party

Monday, May 16: TBD

June-September: Summer hiatus

About Us, Membership

We are a culture club, not a language club, interested in all aspects of Latin American and Spanish culture, including art, music, and customs. Speaking Spanish is not required, as all meetings are conducted in English.

Do you have SaddleBrooke friends/neighbors who are interested in joining our club? Suggest that they come as a guest to the next meeting. They can get in touch with Susan Durchslag, our membership chair, via email at Susan.durchslag@gmail.com for details. Calendar year membership is $20 per person.

If you are interested in joining, have any questions, or would like to attend an event on a trial basis, please contact Gary Somers (President) via email at gfsomers@gmail.com; or Susan Durchslag (Membership Chair), at susan.durchslag@gmail.com.