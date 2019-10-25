Word for the day: Estudiar (to Study)
We hope you will join us at our November meeting on Monday, November 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center. Our special guest will be Dr. Gerald Hagin. His topic will be “La Quinta: The Quest of a Young Man’s Journey to Become a Doctor in Spain.” This should be a very interesting talk as we hear about his academic and personal adventures.
We are a culture club, not a language club, interested in all aspects of Latin American and Spanish culture, including art, music, and customs. Speaking Spanish is not required; however, if you’re interested in improving your Spanish, there are opportunities to do that as well.
The next Spanish-speaking lunch for the season will be on Monday, November 4, at 12:00 p.m. at Lupe’s Restaurant. Audrey Tarchine (ebbie2@icloud.com) is the coordinator for these lunches. Please let Audrey know by Friday, November 1, if you are planning to attend so that she can make arrangements and confirm the location.
The club meets monthly on the third Monday of the month at the HOA-1 Activity Center. We generally have a pot-luck dinner, followed by our program. Our meetings are conducted in English. Come as a guest and try us out!
If you are interested in joining, have any questions, or would like to attend an event on a trial basis, please contact Kay Sullivan (President) at sullivan6601@gmail.com; or Susan Durchslag (Membership Chair), at susan.durchslag@gmail.com.