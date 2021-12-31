Word for the day: Poco a poco (little by little)
Little by little, step by step, we are getting back to a more normal pace.
November
Our November meeting was held in the Activity Center and approximately 40 members had a chance to reconnect face to face. It was a joyous reunion for many who had not seen each other in many months.
Mary Jo Swartzberg and Sandy Brooks told us all about the Spanish influence on Mexican cuisine. The talk was both informative and delicious, as we were provided with two examples to savor: beef empanadas with fruit salsa, and churros with a chocolate dipping sauce.
Meeting schedule and upcoming programs
Except where noted, we meet monthly, October through May, on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center. Our usual format is a pot-luck dinner followed by a program. Meetings are conducted in English.
- December 2021: No meeting
- Monday, January 17, 2022: The Culture of Tapas in Spain, by Dr. Nile and Dr. Ann Vernon
- Monday, February 21, 2022: The Amado Family of Tucson, by Maria Amado Byers
- Monday, March 21, 2022: TBD
- Monday, April 18, 2022: Wine & cheese party at Gary and Rhonda Somers’ house
- Monday, May 16, 2022: TBD
Spanish-speaking lunches
Are you interested in Spanish conversation for an hour? Club member Audrey Tarchine is organizing once-a-month lunches at a local restaurant where you can practice with friendly people in an informal environment while you eat. If interested, please email Audrey at ebbie2@icloud.com or call (520) 825-7788 so she can let you know the date, time, and place. The next lunch will be in January.
About us, Membership
We are a culture club, not a language club, interested in all aspects of Latin American and Spanish culture, including art, music, and customs. Speaking Spanish is not required, as all meetings are conducted in English.
Do you have SaddleBrooke friends/neighbors who are interested in joining our club? Suggest that they come as a guest to the next meeting. They can get in touch with Susan Durchslag, our membership chair, at Susan.durchslag@gmail.com for details. Calendar year membership is $20 per person.
If you are interested in joining, have any questions, or would like to attend an event on a trial basis, please contact Gary Somers (President) at gfsomers@gmail.com; or Susan Durchslag (Membership Chair), at susan.durchslag@gmail.com.