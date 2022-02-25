Word for the day: Tapas (cover)
January
Did you know that Tapas were originally pieces of bread or ham set atop your wine glass to keep out the flies? Over time, they became more elaborate until they were dishes unto themselves.
After we enjoyed a “tapas-style” potluck supper, Drs. Ann and Nile Vernon shared a presentation on the history and culture of tapas in everyday Spanish life. Tapas include many varieties of meats, fish, olives, potatoes, etc. When they are arranged on bread, secured by a toothpick, they are called pintxos. Pintxos (pinchos) are generally found in the northern half of Spain, while the more familiar tapas are found in the south.
Meeting Schedule and Upcoming Programs
Except where noted, we meet monthly, October through May, on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center. Our usual format is a pot-luck dinner followed by a program. Meetings are conducted in English.
- Monday, February 21,2022: The Amado Family of Tucson, by Maria Amado Byers
- Monday, March 21, 2022: Services offered by the Mexican Consulate of Tucson, by Daniela Celaya López and Judith Caballero
- Monday, April 18, 2022: Wine & cheese party (location to be decided)
- Monday, May 16, 2022: TBD
Spanish-Speaking Lunches
Are you interested in Spanish conversation for an hour? Club member Audrey Tarchine is organizing once-a-month lunches at a local restaurant where you can practice with friendly people in an informal environment while you eat. If interested, please email Audrey at ebbie2@icloud.com or call (520) 825-7788 so she can let you know the date, time, and place. The next lunch will be in February.
About Us and Membership
We are a culture club, not a language club, interested in all aspects of Latin American and Spanish culture, including art, music, and customs. Speaking Spanish is not required, as all meetings are conducted in English.
Do you have Saddlebrooke friends/neighbors who are interested in joining our club? Suggest that they come as a guest to the next meeting. For details, they can get in touch with Susan Durchslag, our membership chair, via email at susan.durchslag@gmail.com. Calendar year membership is $20 per person.
If you are interested in joining, have any questions, or would like to attend an event on a trial basis, please contact Gary Somers (President) at gfsomers@gmail.com; or Susan Durchslag (Membership Chair), at susan.durchslag@gmail.com.