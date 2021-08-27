¡Bienvenidos de vuelta! (Welcome back!)
Great news! We are back to our regular, in-person meetings starting in October with a wine and cheese party at the home of Gary and Rhonda Somers. Welcome back to all our old, new and prospective members.
Our program schedule for the next several months is:
- Monday, October 18, at 5 p.m. - Wine and Cheese Party at Gary & Rhonda’s house.
- Monday, November 15 - Spanish Influence on Mexican Cuisine by Mary Jo Swartzberg and Sandy Brooks.
- December 2021 - No Program.
- Monday, January 17, 2022 - The Culture of Tapas in Spain by Drs. Nile and Ann Vernon
Except where noted, we meet monthly, October through May, on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center. Our usual format is a potluck dinner followed by a program. Meetings are conducted in English.
We are a culture club, not a language club, interested in all aspects of Latin American and Spanish culture, including art, music and customs. Speaking Spanish is not required; however, if you’re interested in improving your Spanish, there are opportunities to do that as well.
Do you have SaddleBrooke friends/neighbors who are interested in joining our club? Suggest that they come as a guest to the next meeting. They can get in touch with Susan Durchslag, our membership chair, via email at Susan.durchslag@gmail.com for details. Calendar year membership is $20 per person. For new members joining this fall, membership will be extended through December 2022.
If you are interested in joining, have any questions, or would like to attend an event on a trial basis, please email Gary Somers (President), at gfsomers@gmail.com; or Susan Durchslag (Membership Chair), at susan.durchslag@gmail.com.