Word for the day: Primavera (Spring)
Spring is here, and with it we have some wonderful programs coming up!
But first, a report of our February meeting. After enjoying our usual tasty pot-luck dinner, Sharon Cotter gave a talk about Minga Peru, a non-profit focused on improving the lives of indigenous Amazonians through education and guidance, focusing on women and families in the remote areas of Peru near the Amazon. They have operated a radio station for 22 years, broadcasting over 3,000 episodes in prime time and reaching over 120,000 listeners with every episode, changing public discourse on social issues such as domestic violence, HIV/AIDS, the value of gender equality, human rights, and bio-cultural preservation. You can find much more about Minga Peru at www.mingaperu.org.
In March, we will have a potluck dinner followed by a lively, tasty presentation on Spanish Influence on Mexican Cuisine. There will be a special culinary treat provided by the club!Please join us for our next regular meeting on Thursday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center. Our guest speakers will be Drs. Ann and Nile Vernon, presenting “The Culture of Tapas in Spain.”
And in May, it’s taco party month – food compliments of the Spanish Culture Club. In addition to tacos with all the toppings, a tres leches cake will be served. Yum! Guests are welcome at this special event but will be asked to donate $5 to defray the cost of food. Time permitting, there will be some hard-fought games of Mexican Train after dinner.
If you are looking for an opportunity to use your writing talents, our Newsletter Editor position is currently open. This person writes and distributes our monthly newsletter highlighting club events and activities, as well as goings-on around town that would be of interest to our members. Email Kay Sullivan at sullivan6601@gmail.com.
We are a culture club, not a language club, interested in all aspects of Latin American and Spanish culture, including art, music, and customs. Speaking Spanish is not required; however, if you’re interested in improving your Spanish, there are opportunities to do that as well.
The next Spanish-speaking lunch for the season will be on Monday, April 6 at a local restaurant (location varies). Audrey Tarchine (ebbie2@icloud.com) is the coordinator for these lunches. Please let Audrey know by Friday, April 3 if you are planning to attend so that she can make arrangements and confirm the time and location with you.
The club meets monthly on the third Monday of the month at the HOA-1 Activity Center. We generally have a pot-luck dinner, followed by our program. Our meetings are conducted in English. Come as a guest and try us out!
If you are interested in joining, have any questions, or would like to attend an event on a trial basis, please email Kay Sullivan (President) at sullivan6601@gmail.com; or Susan Durchslag (Membership Chair), at susan.durchslag@gmail.com.