Word for the day: Fiesta de bienvenida (Welcome back party!)
We hope you will join us at our first meeting of the season on Monday, October 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 activity center. We’ll be having a wine and cheese party to welcome back current members and to especially welcome new and prospective members.
The club will provide wine, fruit, and dessert. Please bring a Spanish-themed wine or other beverage of your choice.
We are a culture club, not a language club, interested in all aspects of Latin American and Spanish culture, including art, music, and customs. Speaking Spanish is not required; however, if you’re interested in improving your Spanish, there are opportunities to do that as well.
The first speaking lunch for the season will be on Monday, October 7, at 12:00 p.m. at the Mesquite Grill. Audrey Tarchine (ebbie2@icloud.com) is the coordinator for these lunches. Please let Audrey know by Friday, October 4, if you are planning to attend so that she can make arrangements with the Mesquite.
The club meets monthly on the third Monday of the month at the HOA-1 Activity Center. We generally have a pot-luck dinner, followed by our program. Our meetings are conducted in English. Come as a guest and try us out!
November sneak preview: Our regular monthly meeting will be held Monday, November 18, and will feature Dr. Gerald Hagin. His topic will be “La Quinta: The Quest of a Young Man’s Journey to Become a Doctor in Spain”.
If you are interested in joining, have any questions, or would like to attend an event on a trial basis, please contact Kay Sullivan (President) at sullivan6601@gmail.com; or Susan Durchslag (Membership Chair), at susan.durchslag@gmail.com