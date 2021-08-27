At the weekly Open Dance on Sunday, July 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) honored Walt Teike. Walt is an accomplished ballroom dancer, an original Board Member of SBDC, a DJ, a dance instructor, as well as a dance coach. He and Donna DePesa won a SaddleBrooke Dancing With The Stars competition, dancing to Phantom of the Opera.
Linda Lowell Takes Center Stage
Also attending was Linda Lowell, the Head Dance Instructor at Studio West in Tucson. She has worked with Walt for years. She had heard so much about our SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club that she came to dance with us. Walt has been having some health challenges but was able to dance much more than we expected. He danced two foxtrots with Linda, as well as part of an East Coast Swing. Wow!
Where the Learning Continues and the Fun Never Ends
SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is honored to have such a talented dedicated dancer as a member. We take our motto, “Where the Learning Continues, and the Fun Never Ends!” very seriously. Our members have a wide range of ballroom dance experience, from many beginner dancers to dancers who have some experience but enjoy learning new steps, to a few competitive dancers like Walt.
Our membership even includes one national ballroom dance champion. SBDC offers FREE classes, social dances, Dance and Dine dinner occasions, and special themed dance events. Are you thinking of stepping out on the dance floor? We would love to welcome you to our club. For more information, please send an email to diana@ThePreferredTeam.com.