It was two days before Halloween, but the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC) costumed dancers couldn’t wait. They just had to get on the dance floor and were “Looking Good” as they “Lurched” through the dance line up to spooky songs and scary music. “Mamitas’ felt the “Phantom’s Touch” as they watched “The Evil Girl” do “The Shuffle Boogie Soul”. There was “Poison Ivy” all around as they Boogied through the “Graveyard”. There were Goblins and Ghosts, Witches and Werewolves, and of course a Purple People Eater!
The “Monster Mash” served up by the Vistas kitchen staff was NOT full of “Love Potions”. It was full of devilishly delicious salad fixings, and a sumptuous Chicken Tortilla Soup that even skeletons and mummies gobbled up.
As usual, it wasn’t all dancing; games were played, and prizes were awarded for the best and most creative costumes. The winners were Jackie McCarthy for her Killer Clown, Claudia Riggs as Spider Web, and Flor Munoz as Clown Cutie. The ghoulish decorations were otherworldly, helping to make the event even more festive.
The club’s Social Committee puts on lots of parties throughout the year, and this was one of the best. With the dedication and help of the Dance Committee and Music Committee, the Dance Program was Spooktacular!
The name of the game for Line Dancers is “Having Fun!” And FUN it was for all those who attended. If you would like to join the SBLDC check out our website www.sbldc.weebly.com or contact Kaye Caulkins by email at kayecaulkins@gmail.com. Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions with no pre-booking required for the bargain membership fee of $10 per year! Why miss all the fun? Sign up now!