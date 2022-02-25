As spring has arrived and we are able to get out and about in our glorious weather, it might be time to set some new life goals. Goal setting is a powerful process, motivating us to dream an ideal future, and act to make that dream a reality. We may remember goal setting from work, but it is important to set goals for fun times too!
Ballroom dancing is one fun goal you might consider. Many enjoy ballroom dance for its art and culture. For others dancing is an essential entertainment. For some dance is about fitness or competition. So, dancing can benefit in many ways. Please allow SaddleBrooke Dance Club (SBDC) to share with you:
Our Top 5 Ballroom Dancing Benefits
- Ballroom Dance Improves Overall Physical Condition. Dancing engages the entire body and improves muscle tone, strength, flexibility, agility and endurance.
- Ballroom Dance Can Reduce Our Risk for Falls Due to Weakness and Imbalance. Many ballroom dancers experience improvements in balance and overall muscle strength which can reduce serious risk.
- Ballroom Dance Can Reduce the Risk of Dementia. Research cited in the “New England Journal of Medicine” reported that dancing was the only physical activity associated with a reduced risk of dementia.
- Ballroom Dance Encourages Sociability.Not only are ballroom dance lessons fun and engaging, they provide us a very important opportunity to interact.
- Ballroom Dance Reduces Stress and Anxiety –It’s true. People of all ages can reduce stress and anxiety levels with exercise.
SBDC dances year-round, so please join us for these dance events.
- A monthly Dine and Dance is held on the first Friday of the month, starting at 4:30 p.m. Dinner may be purchased at the East Room of the MountainView Bistro at HOA-2. The dance starts in the MountainView Ballroom around 6 p.m. You may join us for dinner and the dance, or you may come just for the dancing. (Occasionally, the time and/or location of this event may change.)
- Monthly Dance Parties that include dinner and dancing are held at the MountainView Ballroom for a moderate fee. Dates vary from month to month. Dates are available on our website, sbballroomdance.com.
- Free dance lessons are offered to SBDC members on Mondays and Thursdays in the Mariposa Room at DesertView at 6 p.m. Non-Members may attend one class without joining. See our website for more information.
- Open Dance sessions are available on Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Vermillion Room at HOA-1. We also have a Sunday practice time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom at HOA-2. These practice sessions are open to members and non-members.
- Membership is $20 annually, and members receive free dance lessons and reduced fees on dinner dances.
Please visit sbballroomdance.com for dates, availability, and registration information. And please join us at SaddleBrooke Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.