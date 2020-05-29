In early April, the SaddleBrooke Square Dance Club undertook the challenge of making 500 medical masks for visiting nurses, Senior Village volunteers, VA facilities, vulnerable SaddleBrooke residents, nursing homes, foster care social workers, pediatric clinics, Tucson Medical Clinic and many others.
Elaine Beeble, a former Registered Nurse, as well as excellent sewer and her husband Rick went online and found what they considered to be the best design for such a mask. As they were thinking about where to get the many needed yards of quality fabric, Rick and Elaine remembered their SB square dance club had an inventory of very colorful material that was once used to decorate club shirts and dresses. A call to Richard and Donna Martin, presidents of the SaddleBrooke Squares, resulted in 12 bolts of fabric being quickly delivered to Elaine’s sewing room.
Making a mask on a home sewing machine is a very time-consuming task (20 to 30 minutes each), so they sent out a cry for help to their fellow square dancers and they soon had eight volunteer sewers and others willing to help in any way needed. However, the Beebles wanted to get these masks into the hands of the people needing them AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, so, Rick put a post in SaddleBrooke Nextdoor Neighbor asking who had a sewing machine and was willing to help sew these masks. Before they knew it, they had 19 more ladies stitching away on their home sewing machines.
To date, the original goal of 500 has grown to over 1,600 medical masks actually made and distributed!
There are too many wonderful volunteers who have helped with this project to list each one by name. However, on behalf of all the recipients of those masks, a very big THANK YOU to everyone who has given the time and talent to help folks feel a little safer in these trying times.