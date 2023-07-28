Snowbirds may have flown, but 62 (!) attendees and three United SaddleBrooke (US) board members met in June to talk about United SaddleBrooke’s efforts to encourage cooperation between the two homeowner associations.

President Bill Bengen kicked things off by honoring the 18 volunteers who recently distributed information describing US’s mission. The hardworking residents put flyers in the mail tubes of 5157 homes. The top “stuffers” each filled more than 400, 600, and 800 tubes, with Bengen stuffing close to 1,100 in 10 units.

That US informational newsletter reminded residents of the April 2022 joint statement issued by the HOA-1 and HOA-2 Boards: “Both Boards are committed to meet periodically to continue to find ways in which to work together for the benefit of the whole.” Have they? US has reached out to the busy HOAs to check on collaborative efforts but no progress was reported.

An open, respectful Q/A discussion followed. Comments centered on the need for the HOAs to work together to save money, maintain our home values, and ensure renewal of the Reciprocal Use Agreement which provides everyone with access to SB’s amenities. The public v. private golf/cultural differences were mentioned, as were the opportunities to still cooperate on patrol, marketing, F & B, and use of outside professional management. US believes we can take baby steps and be united in many ways.

The final meeting topic was the report from the United SaddleBrooke task force which spent over 60 hours studying the confusing differences between the rules and regulations of the two HOAs. They planned to request that that the two HOAs post a combined list on their websites.

Led by Bob Bulakowski, task force members Fran Berman (HOA-1) and Eileen Depka (HOA-2) identified 121 similar and 180 dissimilar rules/regulations—such as rules about flags, fishing in ponds,and dogs on golf course paths either leashed or in carts. Differences between the HOAs in degree of rule detail or focus on punishment was also noted. For a comparison of the Rules & Regulations, visit unitedsaddlebrooke.org.

One of the final and surprising remarks came from an audience member, the head of the Rules and Regulations Committee for one of the HOAs. He spoke about meeting with his counterpart from the other HOA to compare and consolidate rules. What an example of how time and effort could have been saved by more communication! Rather than working separately, if they’d known, US could have been at the table co-laboring.

During the 60 lively minutes, attendees had their voices heard and were treated to useful information, Twinkies, and magnetic United SaddleBrooke buttons. We were asked to spread the word, volunteer, and vote for board members eager to work together.

See you at the next United SaddleBrooke meeting!