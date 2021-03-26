A while back I was gently cruising the internet and I happened upon a knitting blog. Perhaps a Saddlebag article, I thought. However, most personal blogs discuss more than knitting or crocheting. People talk about cooking, pets, gardening, recent travels, and, of course, their children and grandchildren. So, I started looking at larger websites with blogs. Here are a few.
“Petals to Picots” is primarily a crochet website with some nods to knitting. There are lots and lots of free patterns: accessories, baby duds, home goods, holiday decor, and an abundance of novelty items which they call “amigurumi”. A good assortment of tutorials for crochet and a few for knitting are found here. Tassels, felting and adding beads are also included. There is also a lovely technique for using a crochet hook to bind off when knitting.
“Zen Yarn Garden” is a large site. They sell yarn and patterns, classes and kits and more. Their specialty is hand-dyeing yarn and it is appropriately expensive. One section of the site describes each of the white base yarns that they use for dyeing. Some of their yarns are dyed in the colors of famous paintings and places. They also sell grab bags of end of inventory yarn combined with skeins used for test dyeing. There is a blog area of 2-4 minute reads in a variety of fun and informative topics in no particular order. Photos abound; in fact, a better name for this site might be “Eye Candy”.
“Olive Knits” is the website/blog of Marie Greene, the author of 3 books promoting her seamless patterns and methods to achieve them. She has online workshops, single patterns, and her books for sale. No yarn or notions are available here. Her blog entries are quite enjoyable. Marie has a lovely sense of humor when discussing topics like: “Keeping Up with the Yarnstashians”, “A Year Without New Yarn”, and “You’ll Thank Me Later”. Plus, a seamless sweater does sound pretty cool, don’t you think?
“Modern Daily Knitting”, previously known as Mason-Dixon Knitting, is a whopper of a website with approximately 70 contributors. It’s shop is loaded with patterns, mostly solid colored yarns from various purveyors, needles and hooks, other tools and notions. They are also promoting their “Field Guides” which appear to be quarterly publications containing 3-5 patterns with guidance from a single designer. These can be purchased as ebooks or in paperback with ebook. There is a How To section on site with a variety of short hints and instruction. Some unusual menu items here include Inspiration, Fun, Travel, and Projects. Within those sections are links to people, places, books, music and podcasts to knit by.
“Tin Can Knits” is a smaller site containing their patterns, their books, and some support. This is a family friendly website. Both of the authors have been raising their families, one in Canada, the other in Scotland. Thus, the free and for sale patterns are shown for men and women, and even more for children with “candid” photos of family and friends wearing hats, mittens, socks, sweaters and blankets. Their books are collections of their patterns with how-tos. When you click on a specific book, individual photos of all the enclosed patterns are shown before you purchase. If you are knitting for little ones, this appears to be a nice, large collection. And someone told me that children change sizes every year, so you must knit and knit and knit again.
Another large website, “Noble Knits”, has just about everything. They have classes for sale, including left-handed knitting, as well as free single step tutorials and hints. Appealing patterns abound for both knit and crochet. They vary in sizes, shapes, yarn weights, and level of difficulty. They even have free patterns for quickie yoga socks: no heel, no toes. I’m going to make some to wear with my flip flops. All purchases here are immediately transferred to their shop within Ravelry. Their blog contains repeats of many items found elsewhere on their website.
Websites and blogs: perfect for surfing on hot summer days, or rainy days if you head north for the summer. The urls for all these sites are theirname.com. KnitWits is gathering now in Arts and Crafts room #4 on Wednesdays, 9:00 - 11:00 am. Come join us. We talk, we laugh, we create.