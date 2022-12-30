As we age, injury becomes more likely without preventative actions. Swimming has been proven to be one of the best ways to stay fit with minimal injuries. Despite being a great way to exercise, however, it never hurts to incorporate regular shoulder stretching and strengthening exercises to avoid possible shoulder injuries while swimming freestyle and other strokes.

For this reason, former collegiate swimmer Dr. Nolan Shifren of Shifren Physical Therapy in Catalina put on a free shoulder wellness clinic for Swim Club members this past November at the Desert View Pool. Dr. Shifren demonstrated multiple stretches to prevent injury and increase rotator cuff strength. Then the 30-plus attendees practiced the stretches and stretch band exercises with feedback from the doctor.

Whether or not you are a swimmer, and whether or not you were able to attend the clinic, Dr. Shifren’s exercises have now been posted on the SaddleBrookeswimclub.org website as a shoulder wellness resource for the entire community. Feel free to check out the website for these exercises as well as other upcoming healthy and fun events available through the Swim Club!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Regarding the Club, if you can already swim laps and would like to socialize with others while you improve your skills, feel free to try a few SaddleBrooke Swim Club workouts for free before joining the club ($20 per year). Swimmers of all abilities (fitness to competitive) are welcome and many time slots are currently offered several days per week. For more details on times and our friendly coaches, check out the coaching calendar at saddlebrookeswimclub.org/coaching-schedule.