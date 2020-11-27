Sycamore Canyon is the second largest canyon in Arizona after the Grand Canyon. Sycamore Creek begins about 20 miles east of Flagstaff and carves out the Canyon for more than 20 miles to the south where it runs into the Verde River near Clarkdale. The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club multi-day trip included hikes on the very northern rim of the Canyon along the spectacular Sycamore Canyon Loop Trail.
Guides offered three variations of this great hike. The first offering was the full Loop Trail (rating “B”, 11.5 miles). The second offering was a point-to-point key exchange hike with one group starting at the Paradise Forks trailhead and the other starting at the Dow Spring trailhead (rating “C”, 6.2 miles). Third was a shorter version of the second hike, with one group starting at the Vista Point trailhead and the other starting at Dow Spring (rating “D”, 4.5 miles).
All three of these routes provided hikers with spectacular views of the deep Sycamore Canyon. Along the way, we all travelled through mixed stands of Ponderosa Pine, Gambel Oak, and Alligator Juniper, and finally a walk along Sycamore Creek itself with wonderful ponds of water lilies and patches of cattail tule.