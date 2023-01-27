The SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club is holding an Open House on Sunday, February 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at the DesertView Building.

Come and play a few games and get reacquainted with a game you may have played years ago! Table tennis is great exercise and helps keep your reflexes sharp. Paddles and balls will be available for your use and players of all skill and experience levels are welcome.

To learn more about the SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club, visit our website online at sbttc.wordpress.com or call Greg Hlushko at (520) 825-9674.