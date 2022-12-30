A great time was had by all at the SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers Fall Dinner at the HOA #1 Activities Center at the end of October. President Dean Umemoto and his wife Karen went all out in preparing very special pork and chicken tacos with all the fixings as well as margaritas to wash it all down. Social Chair Larry Peters organized the event and other board members and other volunteers helped set up and tear down. Our club members brought an amazing array of wonderful potluck dishes to round out the meal and none of the over 50 attendees left hungry.

The focus of the evening was to get back together after the summer, to share adventure-filled stories and tell tall fish tails, errrr tales. To that end, members brought photos of their favorite catch, place, or story, to share with others at their table.

During the event, attendees could bid on the silent auction of fly fishing equipment graciously donated by Barbara Williams. Mike Maslowski had the winning bid on a sweet Orvis Super Fine Touch 4 weight with a Ross Reel and extra spool. We also gave two gift certificates to Tucson’s only fly fishing shop, Dry Creek Outfitters, and a fly rod, reel, and case (again, donated by Barbara) as door prizes.

Our meetings are normally held on the fourth Monday of each month, at 4 p.m., in the Catalina Room next to the Mesquite Grill at HOA-2. The December meeting, however, was held on Monday, December 12, 2022, to not conflict with the holidays. We met at the same time and the same place.

For more information about the club in the meantime, please email us at saddlebrookeflyfishers@gmail.com.