Right, seated: 1st place winner Tony Heacock, 2nd Jack Porteous, 3rd Jim Grant; Standing, left: 4th Bud Arnold & 5th place tie: Riley Jackson and Angie Stein.

TEXAS HOLD’EM RESULTS

Winners of our prestigious 12-week Tournament April 29 to June 15, 2019:

1st Place: Tony Heacock

2nd Place: Jack Porteous

3rd Place: Jim Grant

4th Place: Bud Arnold

5th Place: Riley Jackson & Angie Stein for a tie

First Place WEEKLY winners at the final table: April 29 to June 15, 2019:

April 29: Ron Koehler June 10: Kay Sullivan

May 06: Ken Kasper June 17: Kay Sullivan

May 13: Greg Morgan June 24: Joseph Passoni

May 20: Jack Porteous July 01: Jim Grant

May 27: Jane Kyser Kribs July 08: Jim Grant

June 03: Riley Jackson July 15: Jay Selnick

Winners of our previous 12-week Tournament from: Feb. 4 - April 22, 2019:

1st Place: Chuck Kochiss

2nd Place: Marvin Richter

3rd Place: Terri Tyer

4th Place: Bob Boren

5th Place: Rick Goodale

Texas-Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6:00 to 8:30 PM at the Sonoran Room, Mountain View Clubhouse. Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 PM. We’re limited to 48 players so first come first serve. We play for prizes vs cash. If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.

Maureen Benigno