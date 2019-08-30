TEXAS HOLD’EM RESULTS
Winners of our prestigious 12-week Tournament April 29 to June 15, 2019:
1st Place: Tony Heacock
2nd Place: Jack Porteous
3rd Place: Jim Grant
4th Place: Bud Arnold
5th Place: Riley Jackson & Angie Stein for a tie
First Place WEEKLY winners at the final table: April 29 to June 15, 2019:
April 29: Ron Koehler June 10: Kay Sullivan
May 06: Ken Kasper June 17: Kay Sullivan
May 13: Greg Morgan June 24: Joseph Passoni
May 20: Jack Porteous July 01: Jim Grant
May 27: Jane Kyser Kribs July 08: Jim Grant
June 03: Riley Jackson July 15: Jay Selnick
Winners of our previous 12-week Tournament from: Feb. 4 - April 22, 2019:
1st Place: Chuck Kochiss
2nd Place: Marvin Richter
3rd Place: Terri Tyer
4th Place: Bob Boren
5th Place: Rick Goodale
Texas-Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6:00 to 8:30 PM at the Sonoran Room, Mountain View Clubhouse. Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 PM. We’re limited to 48 players so first come first serve. We play for prizes vs cash. If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.
Maureen Benigno