2019 Winners of our prestigious 12-week Tournament from October 14 to December 30
First Place: Bud Arnold
Second Place: Jeff Benson
Third Place: Riley Jackson
Fourth Place: Maureen Benigno
Fifth Place: Marianne Pinello
2019 First Place WEEKLY Winners at the Final Table: from October 14 to December 30
- Oct. 14: Jeff Benson
- Oct. 21: Wayne Larroque
- Oct. 28: Jeff Benson
- Nov. 4: Wayne Larroque
- Nov. 11: Kirk Porteous
- Nov. 18: Bud Arnold
- Nov. 25: Roger Berndt
- Dec. 02: Riley Jackson
- Dec. 09: Bart Epstein
- Dec. 16: Ivan Haag
- Dec. 23: Terry Jackson
- Dec. 30: Riley Jackson
Texas-Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room, Mountain View Clubhouse. Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. as we are limited to 48 players. First come first serve. We play for prizes vs cash. If you have any further questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.