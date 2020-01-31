From left, seated: First place, Bud Arnold, second place, Jeff Benson and place place, Riley Jackson. Standing: Fourth place, Maureen Benigno and fifth place, Marianne Pinello.

2019 Winners of our prestigious 12-week Tournament from October 14 to December 30

First Place: Bud Arnold

Second Place: Jeff Benson

Third Place: Riley Jackson

Fourth Place: Maureen Benigno

Fifth Place: Marianne Pinello

2019 First Place WEEKLY Winners at the Final Table: from October 14 to December 30

  • Oct. 14: Jeff Benson
  • Oct. 21: Wayne Larroque
  • Oct. 28: Jeff Benson
  • Nov. 4: Wayne Larroque
  • Nov. 11: Kirk Porteous
  • Nov. 18: Bud Arnold
  • Nov. 25: Roger Berndt
  • Dec. 02: Riley Jackson
  • Dec. 09: Bart Epstein
  • Dec. 16: Ivan Haag
  • Dec. 23: Terry Jackson
  • Dec. 30: Riley Jackson

Texas-Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room, Mountain View Clubhouse. Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. as we are limited to 48 players. First come first serve. We play for prizes vs cash. If you have any further questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.