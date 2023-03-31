Twenty-four members of the British Club got together for a delightful evening at the Cadillac Chapparal steakhouse on Thursday, February 16.

The feasted on choices of steak, baby back ribs, chicken, catfish, cowboy beans, baked potatoes, and fresh salad etc. Everyone enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow members, and some other Brits here in the Southwest from SaddleBrooke, who happened to be dining in the same place that night. It was great to get together and exchange our life stories, and how we ended up here.

Everyone thanked Susan Biestek for organizing this fun event.

For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or by email at esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or the Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2.

The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 35 members from the following hometowns:

BritainCambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne

Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth

Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale

Kent: Rochester

Merseyside: Liverpool,

London, Manchester, South Yorkshire

Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Scotland: Lennoxtown

Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy

Ireland: Limerick

France: Loches

United States of AmericaCalifornia: Mt. Shasta, Chicago, Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee

Montana — Billings, New York: Staten Island

San Francisco, Seattle