Twenty-four members of the British Club got together for a delightful evening at the Cadillac Chapparal steakhouse on Thursday, February 16.
The feasted on choices of steak, baby back ribs, chicken, catfish, cowboy beans, baked potatoes, and fresh salad etc. Everyone enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow members, and some other Brits here in the Southwest from SaddleBrooke, who happened to be dining in the same place that night. It was great to get together and exchange our life stories, and how we ended up here.
Everyone thanked Susan Biestek for organizing this fun event.
For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or by email at esedgwick66@gmail.com.
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or the Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2.
The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 35 members from the following hometowns:
BritainCambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne
Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth
Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale
Kent: Rochester
Merseyside: Liverpool,
London, Manchester, South Yorkshire
Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)
Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford
Scotland: Lennoxtown
Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy
Ireland: Limerick
France: Loches
United States of AmericaCalifornia: Mt. Shasta, Chicago, Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee
Montana — Billings, New York: Staten Island
San Francisco, Seattle