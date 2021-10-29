On Sunday, October 17, seventeen Members of the British Club enjoyed a brilliant meal at the Saffron Indian Bistro on Oracle Road here in Tucson. Choosing A la Carte from a wide menu of delicious Indian Cuisine, the Brits enjoyed the camaraderie of Members and friends. A fun time was had by all, enjoying the different Indian food, some say the staple of British Cuisine!!
Everyone thanked Peter Godfrey for organizing this fun event!
Eventually, after the COVID-19 restrictions have eased more, the British Club will resume their games afternoons every second and fourth Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1 p.m. until around 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.
For membership information, contact:
Eileen Sedgwick
(520) 834-4142
or
Ethel Willmot
(520) 241-6234
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Home Owner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2. The member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 33 members from the following Hometowns:
Britain:
Cambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne
Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth
Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale
Merseyside: Liverpool, Rochester: Kent
London, Manchester
Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)
Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford
Scotland: Lennoxtown
Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy
Ireland: Limerick
Canada: Ontario - Saint Ste. Marie
France: Loches
U.S.A.:
California: Mt. Shasta, Chicago, Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee
Montana - Billings, New York: Staten Island
San Francisco, Seattle