The British Club have resumed their games afternoons every second and fourth Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1 p.m. until around 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.
For Membership information contact: Eileen Sedgwick: (520) 834-4142/ esedgwick66@gmail.com or Ethel Willmot: (520) 241-6234/ethelwillmot@rocketmail.com.
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2.
The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 40 members from the following Hometowns:
Britain
- Cambridge, Derbyshire
- Hampshire, Portsmouth, Louth, Lincolnshire
- Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale
- Huyton, Liverpool, Merseyside, South Yorkshire, Manchester, Rochester, Kent, London
- Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downtown Abbey)
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford
- Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales
- Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada
- Loches, France
USA
- Shasta, California
- Chicago, Kansas, Massachusetts,
- Billings, Montana, Staten Island, New York
- San Francisco, Seattle