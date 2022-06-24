The British Club have resumed their games afternoons every second and fourth Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1 p.m. until around 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.

For Membership information contact: Eileen Sedgwick: (520) 834-4142/ esedgwick66@gmail.com or Ethel Willmot: (520) 241-6234/ethelwillmot@rocketmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2.

The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 40 members from the following Hometowns:

Britain

  • Cambridge, Derbyshire
  • Hampshire, Portsmouth, Louth, Lincolnshire
  • Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale
  • Huyton, Liverpool, Merseyside, South Yorkshire, Manchester, Rochester, Kent, London
  • Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downtown Abbey)
  • Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford
  • Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales
  • Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada
  • Loches, France

USA

  • Shasta, California
  • Chicago, Kansas, Massachusetts,
  • Billings, Montana, Staten Island, New York
  • San Francisco, Seattle

