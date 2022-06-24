The British Club have resumed their games afternoons every second and fourth Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1 p.m. until around 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.

For Membership information contact: Eileen Sedgwick: (520) 834-4142/ esedgwick66@gmail.com or Ethel Willmot: (520) 241-6234/ethelwillmot@rocketmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2.

The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 40 members from the following Hometowns:

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Britain

Cambridge, Derbyshire

Hampshire, Portsmouth, Louth, Lincolnshire

Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale

Huyton, Liverpool, Merseyside, South Yorkshire, Manchester, Rochester, Kent, London

Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downtown Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales

Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada

Loches, France

USA

Shasta, California

Chicago, Kansas, Massachusetts,

Billings, Montana, Staten Island, New York

San Francisco, Seattle