It was New Year’s Day, 4:30 p.m. when 14 members of the British Club enjoyed a splendid New Year’s Day hors d’ouevres party at the beautiful home of Eileen and Mike Sedgwick. As usual, enjoying the camaraderie of fellow members, and dining on the delicious food members had contributed for the celebrations which included salmon bites and spreads, spicy meat casserole with French bread, Swedish meatballs, ham sandwiches and vegetable rolls. Delicious Desserts included trifle, and peach cheesecake.

Following the hors d’ouevres, a raffle was held, and winners enjoyed a coupon for Ethel Willmot’s boxed “Afternoon Tea for Two to go”, jars of freshly made lemon curd, and beautiful mounted prints of Eileen Sedgwick’s paintings. Later in the evening, they had a delightful time listening to Mike Sasche, one of our newer members, playing some wonderful tunes on the grand piano. Arm and Arm they all sang along to Auld Lang Syne to welcome in the beginning of a wonderful new year 2023! Everyone thanked Eileen and Mike for inviting them into their home to welcome in the New Year!

For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or by email at esedgwick66@gmail.com. Reach Ethel Willmot at (520) 241-6234 or via email at ethelwillmot@rocketmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 35 members from the following hometowns.

BritainCambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne

Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth

Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale

Kent: Rochester

Merseyside: Liverpool,

London, Manchester, South Yorkshire

Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Scotland: Lennoxtown

Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy

Ireland: Limerick

France: Loches

U.S.A.California: Mt. Shasta, Chicago, Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee

Montana — Billings, New York: Staten Island

San Francisco, Seattle