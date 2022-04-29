It was a lovely summers evening when 12 members and a guest of the British Club gathered together on Sunday, April 10 to enjoy a British Club afternoon tea outside in the garden at the beautiful home of Susan and Jim Biestek. Ethel Willmot of Pudding Lane Kitchen catered the event with couples and singles sharing a boxed lunch for two which consisted of scones, clotted cream, strawberry preserves, sausage rolls, finger sandwiches, cheesecake, chocolate cake, and a coconut macaroon etc. Susan had prepared a refreshing fruit salad, and her brother, Chris and partner, Judy, brought delicious devilled eggs complimenting the entire menu de jour. Tea was served of course, with the option of members bringing their own beverage if they preferred.

Everyone thanked Susan and Jim for hosting a very delightful and enjoyable afternoon tea in their wonderful home here in SaddleBrooke!

The British Club have resumed their games afternoons every second and fourth Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1 p.m. until around 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.

For Membership information contact Eileen Sedgwick by phone at (520) 834-4142 or email esedgwick66@gmail.com. You can also contact Ethel Willmot by phone at (520) 241-6234 or email ethelwillmot@rocketmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Home Owner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 40 members from the following Hometowns:

Britain:

Cambridge, Derbyshire

Hampshire, Portsmouth, Louth, Lincolnshire

Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale

Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent

London, Manchester

Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales

Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada

Loches, France

U.S.A.:

Mt. Shasta,California

Chicago, Massachusetts,

Billings, Montana, Staten Island, New York

San Francisco, Seattle

Submitted by Twink Gates

British Club Publicity