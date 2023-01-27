On Wednesday, November 16, fifteen Members of the British Club enjoyed a brilliant meal at the Saffron Indian Bistro on Oracle Road here in Tucson. Choosing A la Carte from a wide choice menu of delicious Indian Cuisine, the Brits. enjoyed the camaraderie of Members and friends. A fun time was had by all, enjoying the different Indian food, some say the staple of British Cuisine!! Everyone thanked Ethel Willmot for organizing this fun event!

The British Club have resumed their games afternoons every second and fourth Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.

For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or by email at esedgwick66@gmail.com. Reach Ethel Willmot at (520) 241-6234 or via email at ethelwillmot@rocketmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2.

The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 39 members from the following Hometowns:

BritainCambridge, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Portsmouth, Louth, Lincolnshire, Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale, Huyton, Liverpool, South Yorkshire, Manchester, Rochester, Kent, London, Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey), Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford, Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales, Limerick, Ireland, Loches and France.

United States of AmericaMt. Shasta, California, Chicago, Kansas, Massachusetts, Billings, Montana, Staten Island, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.