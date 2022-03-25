Creatures of habit, and hungry for lunch again at the pub! Especially after being cooped up since the beginning of the COVID pandemic!
On Sunday, March 13, 16-members of the British Club, enjoyed a wonderful Sunday lunch at the Canyon’s Crown Restaurant and Pub, way across town at the crossroads of Tanque Verde and Sabino Canyon. A good time was had by all as usual, catching up with the latest news of our families, and current events. Canyon's Crown didn't let us down with their delicious British food from their menu choices of Fish and Chips, Bangers and Mash, Guinness Pie, Corn Beef and Cabbage, and Shepherd's Pie etc. for entrées. Finishing with choices of Sticky Toffee Pudding and Crème Brule etc.
Thank you, Ethel, for organizing another fun event for the British Club.
The British Club have resumed their games afternoons every second and fourth Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1:00 p.m. until around 4:00 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.
For Membership information contact:
- Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or esedgwick66@gmail.com
- Ethel Willmot at (520) 241-6234 or ethelwillmot@rocketmail.com
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2. The member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 40 members from the following Hometowns:
Britain:
- Cambridge, Derbyshire
- Hampshire, Portsmouth, Louth, Lincolnshire
- Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale
- Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent
- London, Manchester
- Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford
- Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales
- Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada
- Loches, France
U.S.A.:
- Shasta,California
- Chicago, Massachusetts,
- Billings, Montana, Staten Island, New York
- San Francisco, Seattle