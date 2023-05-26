It was Sunday, April 23, and another glorious day in SaddleBrooke, when 22 members and three guests of the British Club gathered at the Bocce Ball Courts in HOA-1 for the fun of playing Bocce Ball. Following the games, everyone headed to the home of Bob Zimdar and Twink Gates who were hosting a pot-luck picnic where they feasted on a delicious selection of salads: chopped salad, Coleslaw, and potato salad. Shrimp with cocktail sauce, Charcuturie Board, devilled eggs, quiche, scalloped potatoes, and Swedish meatballs. Accompanying the BYOB, a refreshing fruit punch was served with Malibu Coconut rum if desired. With coffee, the players enjoyed a delicious array of desserts—New York Cheese Cake with raspberries, brownies, and fresh strawberries. At the end of the evening, the Bocce Ball winners, losers, and all in attendance, were awarded fun prizes of Hershey’s chocolate, and snickers bars for their endeavors to make this event so successful!

Everyone agreed it was a fun way to spend an afternoon and evening, and thanked Twink and Bob for organizing this fun event for the British Club.

For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or by email at esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or the Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either HOA-1 or HOA-2.

The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 42 members from the following Hometowns:

BritainCambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne

Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth

Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale

Kent: Rochester

Merseyside: Liverpool,

London, Manchester, South Yorkshire

Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Scotland: Lennoxtown

Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy

Ireland: Limerick

France: Loches

United States of AmericaCalifornia: Mt. Shasta, San Francisco

Chicago

Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee

Montana — Billings

New York: Staten Island

Seattle