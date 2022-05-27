It was Sunday, April 24, and another glorious day in SaddleBrooke, when 24 members of the British Club gathered at the Bocce Ball Courts in HOA-1 for the fun of playing Bocce Ball. Following the games, everyone headed to the home of Bob Zimdar and Twink Gates who were hosting a pot-luck picnic where they feasted on a delicious selection of salads: chopped salad, waldorf salad, Coleslaw, and potato salad. S almon bites, shrimp with cocktail sauce, cheese tray, Seven Layer dip with chips, quiche, scalloped potatoes, and Swedish meatballs. Accompanying the BYOB a refreshing fruit punch was served with Malibu Coconut rum if desired. With coffee, the players enjoyed a delicious array of desserts: -Trifle, fruit salad, brownies, cakes, chocolate liquers, godiva chocolates, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, and fresh strawberries. At the end of the evening, the Bocce Ball Winners, Losers and all in attendance, were awarded fun prizes of Hershey's chocolate and almonds bars for their endeavors to make this event so successful!

Everyone agreed it was a fun way to spend an afternoon and evening, and thanked Twink and Bob for organizing this fun event for the British Club.

The British Club have resumed their games afternoons every 2nd and 4th Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1 p.m. until around 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.

For Membership information contact:

Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or send an email to esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Ethel Willmot at (520) 241-6234 or email ethelwillmot@rocketmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Home Owner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2.

The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 40 members from the following Hometowns

Britain:

Cambridge, Derbyshire

Hampshire, Portsmouth, Louth, Lincolnshire

Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale

Huyton, Liverpool, Merseyside, South Yorkshire, Manchester, Rochester, Kent, London

Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales

Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada

Loches, France

U.S.A.:

Mt. Shasta,California

Chicago, Kansas, Massachusetts,

Billings, Montana, Staten Island, New York

San Francisco, Seattle