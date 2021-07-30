On Tuesday June 8, nine British Club ladies gathered together for a delicious lunch at North Italia, an Italian restaurant in La Encantada plaza on Skyline Drive here in Tucson. All ladies agreed it was great way to get together after over a year of COVID lockdown.
Everyone thanks Ethel for organizing this great lady’s luncheon.
Eventually, after the COVID restrictions have eased more, the British Club will resume their games afternoons every second and fourth Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1 p.m. until around 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.
For Membership information, contact:
Joan Reichert
(720) 375-5516
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current homeowner of either SBHOA1, SBHOA2, or SaddleBrooke Ranch.
The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 34 members from the following Hometowns:
England
London, Brighton, Bradford - West Yorkshire, Coventry, Cambridge, Didsbury (Manchester), Battle - Sussex, Dingle and Atherton - Liverpool, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Louth and Uttersby - Lincolnshire. Felixstowe, Bristol, Cowley - Oxford, Ashbourne - Derbyshire, Southsea - Hampshire, Wigan, Leeds and Newbury, Berkshire Nr. Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey).
Wales
Blaenavon, Swansea - Glamorgan
Canada
Rossland - British Columbia, Calgary - Alberta, Sault St.Marie - Ontario,
France
Loches, Loire Valley
U.S.A.
California
San Francisco, King City, Yorba Linda, Chicago
Massachusetts
Needham
New Jersey
Nutley
Montana
Billings
West Virginia
Elkins, Beverley