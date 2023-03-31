In the last 18-months, the United SaddleBrooke Club has become a recognized movement within SaddleBrooke. We are a group of concerned homeowners who dearly love our community, yet, recognize our current two-HOA system is not ideal. We see the two Boards pursuing divergent paths, plus we see an elephant in our collective room.

What is this problematic pachyderm hiding in plain sight? In the near future HOA-2 won’t really need HOA-1. Both HOA-1 and HOA-2 have restaurants, pools, golf courses, tennis courts, libraries, and meeting facilities. But only HOA-2 has a large theater venue, pickleball complex, softball field, and dog park. HOA-1 can’t replace these amenities without more land and a significant amount of money. A permanent separation would hugely harm HOA-1 residents and their home values.

Isn’t the eight-year, Reciprocal Use Agreement (RUA) signed in 2021 enough glue? The agreement is neither long-term nor binding. Either HOA could pull out at any time, and actually, the RUA is a smoke screen hiding the dangers of not cooperating.

SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association is way ahead of its projected financial schedule and will soon pay off the loans for the new pickleball facility. The club will no longer need HOA-1 members’ annual dues to make their payments.

HOA-2’s golf courses will soon receive much-needed face-lifting but, when finished, will offer 36 holes of premium golf to paying customers from within and outside SaddleBrooke. They are open to the public and managed by Invited Clubs Corporation which will heavily market to its network of over 200 golf courses. Someday soon, golf in HOA-2 will no longer need golfers from HOA-1.

In 2020, when HOA-2 asked homeowners to vote on continuing the reciprocal agreement with HOA-1, the vote barely passed. Over 40 percent of the HOA-2 voters rejected it. Next time, HOA-1 homeowners may not be so lucky. With its negotiating leverage, HOA-2 could demand that HOA-1 pay extra to play pickleball, use the dog park, or participate in new HOA-2 amenities.

Or, HOA-1 members could be left out in the cold, if HOA-2 owners choose to not extend the RUA because its population is still growing and its most popular facilities are getting crowded. Why, for example, should HOA-2 build more pickleball courts when they could free up courts by excluding HOA-1 members?

Not ideal but given the division, it may make sense for HOA-2 to go it alone. SaddleBrooke leaders need to take serious steps towards a more unified SaddleBrooke. Words on joint statements aren’t enough.

What can be immediately done with little cost and significant gain? At minimum, the HOA Boards could establish formal, regular communication between themselves to solidify a more productive working relationship. And, to facilitate a common look/feel/vision for SaddleBrooke, they could easily create joint standing committees made up of owners from both HOAs for important things like Architecture and Landscaping or Long-Range Planning.

Ultimately, if it makes financial sense, the two HOAs should move toward a long-term, legally-binding commitment to each other. With or without a merger, certain aspects of managing our communities—security, restaurants, common grounds, administration and marketing—could be placed under an umbrella organization as a joint venture. Joint funding of new amenities could certainly be included under that umbrella and be a huge benefit to the whole community.

There’s still time to make changes. We need action before the elephant grows.