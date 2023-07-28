The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) is proud to introduce Kathy Szpakowski as a new member of the ILR faculty. Kathy is an author, speaker, radio personality, consultant and a successful business owner. She has over 25-years of experience in human behavior and resource development and is a Certified Professional Behavioral Analyst (CPBA) and a Professional Values Analyst (CPVA).

As Kathy developed her skills in human behavior, she worked as a consultant for many companies around the world. She has done hundreds of workshops for companies and individuals throughout North America and Europe. These international experiences gave her firsthand knowledge and a better understanding of how people work and live together and develop their values.

The elements of her ILR course should help you better understand yourself and others for improved communication, appreciation and strengthening relationships. In 1998, Kathy formed the KBS Group, Inc., an international consulting company. During her career, she was awarded the Congressional Medal of Merit (in 1999) and the President’s Award for her outstanding contribution to Human Resource Development (in 2002 and 2003).

Kathy was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and grew up in the northern New Jersey area. In her youth, she had an interest in music and studied classical piano, as well as taking dance lessons. In 1969, Kathy met Ray on a blind date. The friendship grew and they married in 1972. Together, they moved to SaddleBrooke in 2002. Many of you may know Ray as he is a Certified Public Accountant in SaddleBrooke. Kathy has many interests and enjoys playing golf, reading mysteries, playing cards and watching her husband play softball. She also enjoys worldwide travel to historical places, a few of her most memorable ones being the Sistine Chapel, Blenheim Palace and the Louvre Museum.

The ILR welcomes Kathy and her expertise in human behavior that should be useful to all of us in our very social community of SaddleBrooke.