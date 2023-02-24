The hooks and needles are still flying at the Knit Wits’ meetings every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., in room 4 at HOA-1’s craft rooms. We are welcoming back the Snow Birds who find it easier to knit and crochet when their fingers aren’t frozen.

Recent activities for the group include a trip to Grandma’s Spinning Wheel followed by a delightful lunch at the Canyon’s Crown Restaurant and Pub organized by Linda Hood and a wonderful and festive holiday luncheon at the Preserve thanks to Bobbie Forsch and Eileen Zelmanow.

Many of our members are willing to share their special skills with classes. The latest was a lesson in Tunisian crochet offered by Jan Kendall Leap. Recently, Linda Hood taught us how to place a life-line in our knitting projects—because mistakes do happen.

The Knit Wits have two ongoing charities: one is making hats for Kids’ Closet and the other is creating layettes for military families. The hats range from little kid to adult sizes and from the classic to the fun and silly while the layettes may become keepsakes in a family.

Whatever your level of skill, we invite you to join us for a couple of hours of socializing, learning and teaching often followed by lunch and a further opportunity to develop meaningful acquaintances with your fellow crafters.