The first Wednesday of every month is show and tell at the Knit Wits’ meeting. Our members display and model previously items, as well as those that have been recently made or are in progress. It provides us not only with an opportunity to show off, but also gives other members ideas for new projects,

The blended shawls that Linda Hood led some knitters in creating are coming along and should be ready for modeling soon. The variety of looks all coming from the same pattern idea is astounding.

Hats for Kids’ Closet and layettes for military families are the Knit Wits’ charity projects. The number of items in both categories is growing in anticipation of the joy that kids, new babies and their moms will experience when they receive them.

If you have basic knitting or crocheting skills or if you are a master of these crafts, you might enjoy the opportunity to socialize, learn and share with a very pleasant group of people. The Knit Wits meet every Wednesday morning, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in room 4 of the HOA-1 craft area.