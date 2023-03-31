SaddleBrooke Freethinkers are proud to have Professor Colleen Lucey of the College of Humanities at the University of Arizona speak on “The Monster of Eastern Europe: The Vampire Myth from Medieval Times to the Present Day” on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at the DesertView Theater, located at 39900 S. Clubhouse Dr. Doors will open at 1:45 p.m.

Why do societies around the globe find the vampire so alluring? What does our fascination with the undead reveal about our fears, desires, and anxieties? In this lecture, Dr. Colleen Lucey will answer these questions through a close historical and cultural analysis of texts and media featuring the vampire. Particular attention will be paid to the origins of the vampire in Slavic folklore and how this monster “infected” the consciousness of peoples around the world. Close readings of famous novels, including Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1897), and films like F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu (1922) will show how Western cultures engaged with, adopted, and transformed the East European vampire to reflect evolving conceptions of identity, social conflict, gender and sexuality.

Colleen Lucey, PhD is Assistant Professor of Russian and Slavic Studies. She received her bachelor’s degree in Russian at Barnard College and her master’s and PhD in Slavic Languages and Literature at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Her research and teaching interests lie at the intersection of nineteenth-century Russian literature, gender and sexuality studies, terrorism and literature, and Russian language pedagogy. She is the author of Love for Sale: Representing Prostitution in Imperial Russia (NIU Series, Cornell University Press, 2021) which won the American Association of Teachers of Slavic and East European Languages (AATSEEL) Best First Book Award. Currently, she is working on a second monograph devoted to the image of Russian and East European women terrorists in nineteenth, and early twentieth-century fiction, art and drama.

SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by apply science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures, discussions and social events.

SaddleBrooke Freethinkers meetings are held at the DesertView Theater on Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. For dates and subjects go to our website at sbfreethinkers.wordpress.com.

You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. Lecture program runs January to April and October to December. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $5 donation to defray costs. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.

For questions or to be added to the email list, please send your contact information via email to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.