Those of us who are lucky enough to travel around Arizona by car or motorhome revel in its mountains, canyons, deserts, and forests. Such amazing scenery to behold outside our windshield! Those who travel by foot, bicycle or other non-motorized means have the same reactions while getting out directly into the landscape. Since the 1980’s, the Arizona National Scenic Trail has given these adventurers an 800-mile path to explore Arizona all the way from the Mexican border to Utah, passing right by us here in Saddlebrooke.
Matthew Nelson is the Executive Director of the Arizona Trail Association, whose mission is to protect, maintain, enhance, promote and sustain the Arizona Trail as a unique encounter with the land. He will be the featured speaker at the Saddlebrooke Hiking Club’s October meeting, telling tales from the trail and focusing on the natural wonders to be found along this trail of unparalleled biodiversity and potential for adventure. As a former outdoor guide and professional photojournalist, Matthew’s experiences, perspectives and passion for the AZT are entertaining and educational.
Residents of SaddleBrooke are invited to attend the meeting at the HOA #1 Activity Center at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16. Remember there is no street parking near the Activity Center. You do not need to be a member of the hiking club to attend. Following the talk, participants are encouraged to meet for happy hour at the Agave Lounge at the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse. For more information about the hiking club please contact Laurel Parrott at laurelparrott@gmail.com or call 269-873-5739.