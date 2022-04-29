The Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club (PPB) want to thank our generous sponsor Steve Searl proud prior PPB member and missed by many. On Saturday, March 26, the PPB Billiards Club hosted a 9-Ball Singles Tournament in HOA1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format was double elimination.

Dominic Borland started the Player’s Meeting with a tribute to one of our beloved PPB members with a request for a moment of silence for Rita “I’m Back” Giammarino who passed away earlier this year. RIP Rita. You are missed every day.

Tournament Directors were Randy Smith and Joe Giammarino with Ron Ridge on the brackets. Great job gentlemen! The following field of 14 players showed up to compete in the game of 9-Ball. Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Randy “Thin Man” Smith, Dick “The Visor” Titus, Gary “One Rail” Barlow, Mike “Mayhem” Meredith, Dick “The Stick” Schroeder, Les Goins, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Ted Duma, Jerry Cogswell, Phelps “Frnchfry” L’Hommedieu, Dominic “The Doctor” Borland and Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino.

Results

First Place – Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino – The Best of the Day! - 5 Wins, 0 Losses

Second Place – Gary “One Rail” Barlow – Another Second Place - 5 Wins, 2 Losses, 1 Bye

Third Place – Randy “Thin Man” Smith – Brought his Game Today! - 2 Wins, 2 Losses, 1 Bye

Recap

Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino’s victory over a field of 14 skilled 9-Ballers was accomplished as follows: Jerry Cogswell was his first opponent and a real threat but Joe won this one when Jerry scratched on the ball before the 9-Ball. Next up was Jack Hoverter who faced the same fate as Jerry. Then Les Goins was Joe’s next victim. In the semi-finals Joe Giammarino would face Randy Smith and Joe sent Randy to the loser’s bracket. This win for Joe put him on the hill. Meanwhile Gary Barlow was getting in stroke by going through the loser’s bracket with ease. Gary eventually defeated Randy Smith for a chance to meet Joe in the finals. Gary would have to defeat Joe twice to take the title. Joe would have none of that and won the first game and the tournament. Congrats Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino!

Sponsor’s Gift Winners:

Ted Duma – Sponsors Gift – Steve Searl

Jack Hoverter – Sponsors Gift – Steve Searl

The PPB wants to thank all our participants and our sponsor Steve Searl for his support. The 9-Ball Singles tournament started at 1 p.m. and lasted one-hour and 40-minutes with 27 games of 9-Ball being played. We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!

Email Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com. Visit the Pool Players of The Brooke at online. Go to poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/