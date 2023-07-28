At the 2023 District 5500 Awards held in Tucson on Sunday, June 25, The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke cleaned up on awards. While we have always been an award-winning club, this year, under the leadership of President Gordon Wainwright, was exceptional. Incoming president, John Ozust and his wife, Monica, picked up the club’s first place awards for Having Fun, Member Attraction, Member Retention & Engagement. We also shared a first place award for a joint Innovative Service Project with Marana and two Tucson Clubs. We also received honorable mention for our Fundraising Activity, Fore For Kids.

The Rotary District 5500 includes clubs from southern Phoenix suburbs to the border, and from Yuma to New Mexico. There are 51 clubs in District 5500. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is so honored to have won so many awards in so many categories from the district.

District Governor Anita McDonald recognized The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke with a special award: Having Fun. Although the club did not apply for this award, DG Anita felt the club deserved firsdt place in the category. In addition to our work to retain and involve members, she recognized our “Fun With Rotarians” program.

This year, The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke was again at the top of the charts for new members. The club was honored to receive first place awards for both Member Attraction and Member Retention and Engagement. The club was recognized for it’s articles in the paper, membership on-boarding, mentorships, on going retention programs, and the leadership of Wendy Guyton, Wendy has served as the Membership Chair for many years, and is now the President Elect of the club.

To tell you more about the Rotary story, Rotary was the world’s first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross, Starbucks, or even McDonalds.

But there is even more to the Rotary Story. Did you know that that UN was modeled after Rotary? Did you know that Rotary International helped develop the UN? Furthermore, Rotary International is the one and only organization that is not a country that has a seat in the UN General Assembly.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House Brewery and Grill with programs in the Ballroom at SaddleBrooke Ranch. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in this area. For more information, call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.