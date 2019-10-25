The SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club (SCC) has had a busy year. Last year, our annual meeting in January not only had great food and conversation but we were able to make a nice contribution to the Tri-Community Food Bank Project. Our next annual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, and will have a different twist from previous years. Save the date!
The SaddleBrooke Activity Fair provided an opportunity for our members to showcase and talk to prospective new members. SCC volunteer monitors extended the studio hours to include Saturdays which allowed people with commitments during the week to still enjoy the studio and time with fellow members. There were multiple Beginner classes as well as classes to teach new techniques (SW Plate painting, Painting on Greenware, Bronzing, Clay building Agaves and Moroccan Mounds). One member suggested having a “Let Someone Else Paint it” sale in which members who had bisque that they have decided not to finish, sold to other members and allowed them room in their homes for new items. Win-Win all around.
The SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club (SCC) was organized to assist residents in HOA-1 and HOA-2 in developing their interest and skills in ceramics. This is a great opportunity to meet others in the SaddleBrooke community. We welcome new members of all skill levels. No prior experience is necessary. The Club has three kilns and several hundred molds. There is plenty of space in the HOA-2 Arts and Crafts Complex conducive to learning, socializing and having a fun time. The members learn from each other while forming friendships that last a long time. The club is maintained by volunteers and volunteer opportunities are available to be more involved. We offer classes for all levels (beginner to advanced) and social events throughout the year.
If this is an activity you have wanted to explore or you are just looking for something different here in SaddleBrooke, now is the time to plan for the New Year before the holidays become all consuming. The next two-day beginner class is scheduled for Thursday, January 9 and Wednesday, January 16. Please stop by the ceramics studio to get more details and secure your spot.
You can find us at:
SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club (SCC)
HOA-2 Arts and Crafts Complex
Quartz Room
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Most Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The membership fee is only $20.00. For more information, please stop by and visit with the daily monitor and see our facility.