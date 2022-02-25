The new session is every Monday and is at the MountianView Clubhouse in the Ocotillo Room from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Our evening session remains on Wednesdays in the Bobcat Room in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This additional time is being added for those who prefer to play during the day.
The Chess Club invites you to revisit the game you may have learned and played years ago. A great game to help you stay mentally sharp. Players of all experience levels are welcome.
The club has no dues, so, come and check it out.
Contact Greg Hlushko at (520) 825-9674 with any questions.