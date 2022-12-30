The SaddleBrooke Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) is starting a new program—one time classes or lectures. The first of these will be presented by popular instructor Mel Durchslag on Tuesday, January 10, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the East Ballroom of the HOA-2 Clubhouse. The title of this lecture is “The Supreme Court’s 2021 Term: A Remarkable Shift in Constitutional Analysis.”

The lecture and discussion will focus on three cases:

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (the Abortion Case). New York State Rifle and Pistol Assn. v. Bruen (the Second Amendment Case) West Virginia v. E.P.A. (the Clean Air Utilities Case).

The lecture will focus, not on the results, which are more or less widely known, but more consequentially, on the analysis the Court’s majority used to reach those results. Finally, the lecture will conclude with some observations on the impact of those cases on the “legitimacy” question.

Mel Durchslag, is a retired lawyer and law professor who has taught many law classes in the ILR program. Mel and his wife Susan moved to SaddleBrooke in 2011, and besides being an ILR instructor, Mel has been involved in Free Thinkers, Great Decisions, Pickleball and Cycle Masters. They love to travel and have a special love for sailing. For the past 30-years, they have spent summers living on their sailboat which is docked in Northern Michigan.

ILR is excited about this new, free program and hope our members and ALL SADDLEBROOKE RESIDENTS will be too. Members may sign up on the ILR website (scilr.org) and non-members are just invited to attend! We hope to see you a big crowd for this informative afternoon.