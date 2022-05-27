The Arizona Primary is Tuesday, August 2. The SaddleBrooke Republican Club (SBRC) is hosting candidates to a Meet & Greet on Friday, July 1. All Republicans, Independents or individuals not affiliated with a party are encouraged to attend.

The Breakfast will be in the HOA-2 Ballroom, the cost is $25 dollars. Doors open at 9 a.m. with the Program Starting Promptly at 10 a.m. The SBRC has reserved all the meeting rooms for candidates to have a table to meet and greet breakfast guests.

The following candidates have confirmed their attendance for this kick off on the weekend of July Fourth :

Jim Lamon, Blake Masters, General McGuire, running for US Senate, Juan Ciscomani, Brandon Martin and Kathleen Winn, Congress; Kari Lake, Karrin Robson and Matt Salmon running for Governor; and Andrew Gould, Abraham Hamadeh, and Lacy Cooper running for Attorney General, and Mark Finchem, Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Shawnna Bolick running for Secretary of State.

To purchase your ticket, go to Tickets.SaddleBroookeTwo.com or to the SBRC1.org website with a direct link to purchase tickets.

For more information about the club and/or breakfast go to the at website SBRC1.Org or contact Kathleen Dunbar by phone at (520) 370-0671 or send an email to k.dunbar@Reagan.com.