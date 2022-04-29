The Arizona Primary is Tuesday, August 2. The SaddleBrooke Republican Club (SBRC) is hosting candidates to a Meet & Greet on Friday, July 1. All Republicans, Independents or individuals not affiliated with a party are encouraged to attend.

Top tier Republican candidates running for AZ US Senate, AZ US Congress, Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General are invited.

The Breakfast will be in the HOA-2 Ballroom, and the cost is $25 dollars

The SBRC has reserved all the meeting rooms for candidates to have a table to meet and greet breakfast guests. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the plated breakfast will be served at 10 a.m.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Besides meeting candidates, the SaddleBrooke SilverBelles will perform two patriotic dances. Cost of the Breakfast is only $25 dollars per person and tickets may be purchased on the HOA-2 website. “We are eager to give our hard-working candidates an opportunity to meet SaddleBrooke voters in our beautiful SaddleBrooke,” said Kathleen Dunbar, event organizer. We also think it is important for voters to hear directly from candidates before they vote in the Arizona Primary election on Tuesday, August 2.

Numerous candidates have confirmed their attendance for this kick off the July 4th weekend including Blake Masters running for US Senate, Juan Ciscomani, Congress; Steve Gaynor, Karrin Robson and Matt Salmon running for Governor; and Andrew Gould, Abraham Hamadah, and Lacy Cooper running for Attorney General. As the date draws closer, we expect more candidates to attend.

To purchase your ticket, go to Ticket.SaddleBroookeTwo.com. For more information go to the website SBRC1.org. For help, you can also contact Kathleen Dunbar by phone at (520) 370-0671 or send an email to k.dunbar@Reagan.com.