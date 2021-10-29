The Saddlebrooke Shih Tzu Club will resume its meetings on Saturday, November 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the home of Maggie Mersy and her parents Dave and Pat Mersy, 62173 E Northwood Road in HOA-2. The Club has not met since spring of 2020, so it will be a chance to reconnect and catch up.
The Shih Tzu Club is open to all Shih Tzus and their owners in SaddleBrooke. There are no dues or fees. Regular members of the Club will receive email reminders. For potential new members or for questions call Dave or Pat Mersy at 520-825-7920.