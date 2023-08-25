Wow! It is hard to believe that the fall rehearsals for the SaddleBrooke Singers begin on Sunday, September 10, at 2:30 p.m. We are always looking to add new singers. If your heart is telling you, it’s time to sing, we would love to have you stop by during our Sunday rehearsals at the HOA-1 Activity Center, located at 64518 Galveston Lane. We are always looking to add new singers. Come by and hear what we offer. We rehearse every Sunday afternoon, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the HOA-1 Activity Center in SaddleBrooke. You are more than welcome to come by and listen or join us for a few songs. You will like what you hear.

Christmas Concert Rehearsals BeginThis fall, we are rehearsing for our Christmas concert titled, “Where In The World Is Santa Claus“, scheduled for Sunday, December 3, and Monday, December 4, at DesertView Performing Arts Center in SaddleBrooke. Tanya Elias, our Director, is skilled at keeping the singers focused and expertly assists us through difficult music passages. She has unbounded patience and a great sense of humor, along with her smile, makes our reversals fun. With Tanya’s expert direction, you can count on the choir being performance ready for our Christmas concerts. What a thrill it is to stand on the beautiful stage at Desert View Performing Arts Center and sing your heart out to an always receptive and enthusiastic audience. Our masterful accompanist Sly Slipetsky adds his creative piano support to make us sound our best.

When you join the Singers, it’s always fun to sing as part of the chorus. For the singer who wants an additional challenge, there are always opportunities to be part of a small group or perhaps challenge yourself to tackle a solo. The program will give the Singers many opportunities. Please consider adding your voice to help us have that perfect musical blend for this next concert.

This Could Be

Your Group!Come join us during any Sunday rehearsal in September. The SaddleBrooke Singers is open to residents of SaddleBrooke. If you can read music, or have had previous choral experience, that will be helpful for you. No auditions are required to join the group. For questions, please call Claudia Kistler, our President, at (520) 306-2113 or email info@saddlebrookesingers.org. You can find additional history and information about the Singers on our website at saddlebrookesingers.org.