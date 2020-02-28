The SaddleBrooke Metaphysical Study Group (MSG) is sponsoring a unique experience, presented by Rebecca Wilkinson, MA, ATR-BC, LCPAT, co-founder of Creative Wellbeing Workshops, LLC which provides individuals and organizations with training and resources for managing stress, preventing burnout and increasing wellbeing.
Join us for her special presentation on Wednesday, March 11, from 7 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., in the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center. This event is free to members and $5 for non-members and guests.
Known for shooting straight from the hip, Rebecca brings sharp focus and wit to presenting. As a charismatic and engaging speaker, Rebecca blends her outgoing personality style with storytelling, art therapy, humor and a passion for helping individuals and organizations thrive and flourish.
Rebecca states, "Most of us aspire to be happy; however, many of the strategies that we engage in to secure this elusive state are often ineffective or ephemeral. Positive psychology, also known as the science of wellbeing, has given us useful insights into how we can effectively and sustainably increase our happiness. Wellness expert and art therapist Rebecca Wilkinson will outline the variables that negatively impact our happiness such as the negativity bias, the hedonic treadmill and adaptation, set range, the ratio of negative to positive emotions we experience, and our propensity toward optimistic or pessimistic attributional styles. She will present nuanced approaches to experience more peace, sense of connection, engagement, meaning, and, yes, happiness."
Wilkinson also serves as resident Wellness Counselor/Art Therapy Specialist at Miraval Resorts in Arizona and is author/illustrator of “The Miraval Mandalas Coloring Book.” If you have any questions, she can be reached by email at rebecca@creativewellbeingworkshops.com or by phone at (202) 352-5225.
The SaddleBrooke Metaphysical Study Group is an exploratory group of like-minded individuals who present programs about spiritual, metaphysical and enlightenment topics and is open to everyone. There is no required religious affiliation or creed, and all are welcome. Please see our website at www.saddlebrookemetaphysical.net or email metaphysicalstudygroup4@aol.com. Membership fees are $15 for one person or $25 for a family.