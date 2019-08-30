The Chicagoland Windy City Club has planned another fun event for October, at the HOA1 Tennis Patio on the afternoon of October 17.
Now in its 4th year, the Windy City Club invites all its members and their guests who once lived in Chicago or its suburbs to join in this year’s fun at a casual Appetizer Patio Party beginning at 5 p.m.
Bring a Hearty Appetizer to share and BYOB (Bring your own beverage).
Spend time reminiscing about your hometown, mingle and make new friends, and maybe even re-connect with some former neighbors. Then be ready to enjoy the food, the company, and just have fun!
If you already are a dues-paying member of the club, you will receive an invitation to October’s Patio Party via a Groupwork’s email. If you would like to become a member and receive future notifications, contact our Groupwork’s membership chair Margie Schulte at mmargaretschulte@aol.com