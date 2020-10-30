Blessing Bags were just one service projects for The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke this October. Under the leadership of Community Service Chair, Bre Zientarski, members of the club donated supplies and funds to purchase supplies for the homeless clients of IMPACT of Southern Arizona and Sister Jose’s Women’s Center. But the fun was just beginning.
The fun continued when members of the club went shopping for all the items requested by IMPACT of Southern Arizona and Sister Jose’s Woman’s Center. Members of The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke had great fun as they shopped for chap stick and personal care products, shoes, underwear, and easy serve food items. But that was just the beginning.
Next, the club had a poolside social distance party to assemble backpacks full of goodies. The fun continued as a limited number of club members divided up all the goodies for each backpack. Each and every single backpack was carefully packed not just with supplies, but also, with lots of love.
Last, the greatest joy came as the Blessing Bags were delivered to IMPACT of Southern Arizona and Sister Jose’s Women’s Center. There were many happy tears as shoes and backpacks with much needed supplies arrived. The homeless found many blessings in these bags.
This is just one of many local and global projects from our Rotary club. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke also delivers books to pre-school and elementary students in Oracle, San Manuel and Mammoth. In addition, we pack food for the Tri-Community Food Bank, clean up an area road, and provide clean drinking water for 24,000 students in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Our Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament funds scholarships for area students as well as a number of local programs for children and youth. However, one of our favorite projects is helping IMPACT hand out Thanksgiving dinners to area clients. This is just the beginning of a long list of service projects our members do to make a difference near and far. But the best part of all these projects is the time we spend together as friends as we plan and implement these good works!!
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for life-long learning. Normally, we meet weekly over lunch on Thursdays at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. Currently, we meet weekly on Zoom where we ZOOM at NOON each Thursday from our homes. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton by phone at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.