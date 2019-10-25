Tickets are still available for the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries Fall Author Luncheon, which will be held on Friday, November 8 at the MountainView Ballroom. Luncheon tickets can be purchased at the SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Administrative office or online at tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com.
The cost for both the luncheon and lecture will be $29.00. If you are buying tickets for a group, you can bring one check for the full amount, or pay for tickets with a single credit card. Luncheon choices are turkey club sandwich or chicken penne pasta which can be made vegetarian.
C.J. Shane is a writer and visual artist in Arizona. She has degrees from the University of Texas and University of Kansas. Shane has worked as a professional newspaper journalist, academic reference librarian, ESL teacher and freelance writer. She has authored eight non-fiction books and numerous magazine and newspaper articles. Her first fiction book, Desert of Jade: A Letty Valdez Mystery was a 2018 finalist for Best Suspense Thriller novel.
Her most recent Letty Valdez mystery, Daemon Waters was scheduled for publication in August. Shane frequently writes about art and environmental topics as well as her experiences living and working in China and Mexico. She is a member of Sisters in Crime, Arizona Mystery Writers, the International Book Publishers Association, and Paperworks: Sonoran Collection of Paper and Book Artists. When not writing or painting, she enjoys growing vegetables in her desert garden and taking the family dog, Sunday, on long walks.
The Friends of the SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) provides funding for purchase of new books and other materials for the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. A library collection of current and reputable materials contributes to a more informed citizenry and better educated community. If you are not a member of FSL, learn more at the website www.sbfsl.org.