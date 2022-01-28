Dancing is great for us as it will help us keep fit and healthy in a fun and entertaining way. Dancing regularly will help maintain our strength and strong bones, improve our posture and muscle strength, increase our balance and co-ordination and help relieve any stresses we may have. AND it’s fun, enjoyable, and a great way to meet new friends.
The SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) is planning lots of dancing opportunities to help meet these goals for our members and SaddleBrooke Residents.
Dinner Dances
We have upcoming Dinner Dances on Thursday, February 24 and Tuesday, March 22. These are plated dinners (a choice of beef, chicken or vegetarian) followed by dancing on the wonderful dance floor in the Mountain View Ballroom at HOA-2. Please see our website at sbballroomdance.com for registration information. We do need to have reservations in two weeks prior to the event so we can get our count to catering. All SaddleBrooke Residents are welcome.
First Friday Dine & Dance
We will have a First Friday Dine and Dance on Friday, April 1. We are working to schedule one for March too, but at the time of writing, the date is not yet confirmed. You may join SBDC members for an optional dinner at the MountainView Bar & Grill, and then join us for dancing in the MountainView Ballroom from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Open Dance Opportunities
We have many Open Dance Opportunities in February and March. Anyone living in SaddleBrooke can come to our open dance time. It’s a great opportunity to practice, dance, and enjoy the company of fellow dancers. We get together on Mondays in the Mountain View Ballroom at HOA-2, and Thursdays in the Vermillion Room of HOA-1. Please refer to website calendar for exact times and dates. These are casual dances, hosted by one of our wonderful volunteer DJ’s. As events are subject to cancellation by the HOA, it’s always a good idea to check our website. We hope to see you there!
Ballroom Dance Lessons
Our Ballroom Dance Lessons are always popular. You sign up in the month prior to the lessons, which are held in the Mariposa Room at the HOA-2 Desert View Performance Center on Mondays, with review sessions and some additional teaching on Thursdays. Lessons are for SBDC Members, but as a SaddleBrooke resident you are welcome to attend a lesson before becoming a member to see if it’s a good fit for you.
SBDC holds dances, dinner dances, theme dances, practice dances, and lessons to help you enjoy the wonderful world of dance! Please join us for an adventure! Members are on an email list that keeps them updated as to where and when events will occur. Please email diana@thepreferredteam.com for more event and membership information. We are looking forward to meeting you in the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.